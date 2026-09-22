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Putin is ready to meet to bring an end to the war in Ukraine - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 672 views

Donald Trump said that Vladimir Putin is ready to meet to discuss ending the war in Ukraine. According to him, both sides want this.

Putin is ready to meet to bring an end to the war in Ukraine - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Russian dictator vladimir putin is "ready to meet" to discuss ending the war in Ukraine, reports UNN.

"He is ready to meet. He is ready. He would like the war to end," the U.S. president said during a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I think we both want the war to end, if I'm being honest with you, it's time, a lot of people are dying, and they don't want that. But I think they both want the war to end," Trump concluded.

Zelenskyy met with Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly22.09.26, 20:58 • 668 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
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