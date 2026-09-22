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Zelenskyy met with Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

The presidents of Ukraine and the United States are speaking with journalists in New York. It was previously reported that the topics of the meeting may include a possible moratorium on strikes against energy infrastructure.

Zelenskyy met with Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN, UNN reports.

Details

The leaders are currently speaking with journalists. Teams from Ukraine and the United States are also present during the conversation.

We would add

It was expected that the leaders of Ukraine and the United States would meet today, September 22, in New York. 

Earlier, Zelenskyy confirmed that the meeting with Trump would be one of approximately 20 meetings planned by the Ukrainian delegation in New York.

According to Western media, one of the central topics of the talks will be a possible mutual moratorium by Ukraine and Russia on strikes against energy infrastructure. In recent days, Trump has called on Kyiv to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries because of the situation on the global fuel market.

Antonina Tumanova

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