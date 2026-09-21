In Zaporizhzhia, high-rise buildings, a university and a shopping mall were damaged in a UAV attack; one person was injured

Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones overnight, damaging residential buildings, a higher education institution building and a shopping center. At least one person was injured in the strike, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to the regional authorities, two apartment buildings were damaged. A fire broke out in one of the high-rise buildings.

Footage released from the scene of the attack shows the damaged facade of a building, shattered windows and destroyed balconies. Cars were burning nearby.

Emergency services are working at the sites of the strikes

Separately, a Russian drone attacked one of the buildings of a higher education institution in Zaporizhzhia. A shopping center was also damaged.

The enemy attacked one of the buildings of a higher education institution in Zaporizhzhia - Fedorov wrote.

All emergency services are working at the sites of the strikes and providing assistance to residents. Information about any other possible casualties and the extent of the destruction is being clarified.

The Russians are carrying out combined strikes on Sumy; a woman has been killed and a man wounded