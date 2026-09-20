The Russians are carrying out combined strikes on Sumy; a woman has been killed and a man wounded

In the evening, Russian forces launched a series of drone and air strikes on Sumy. As a result of the attack, a woman was killed and another man was injured, the State Emergency Service reports, writes UNN.

Details

One of the Russian drones struck near a residential apartment building. A woman was killed at the scene, and a man was injured.

Less than an hour later, another Russian drone struck a civilian vehicle, after which a fire broke out. Rescuers extinguished all the fires.

The Russians also carried out air strikes

During the same period, Russian forces attacked the city from the air. The strikes damaged one of Sumy's educational institutions.

Rescuers inspected the area. No fires were found there and, according to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

A Russian UAV struck an "Eco-Market" warehouse in the Kyiv region — photo report