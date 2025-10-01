$41.320.16
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
When to get a flu shot and how long does protection last: at the beginning of the epidemic season, the doctor answered the main questions
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVA
Day of Defenders of Ukraine and Veterans: what else is celebrated today

Kyiv • UNN

On October 1, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Defenders, the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks, and the Day of Veterans. These holidays, previously celebrated on October 14, have been moved due to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine's transition to a new calendar.

Today, October 1, marks the Day of Defenders of Ukraine, Ukrainian Cossacks, and Veterans, UNN reports.

Day of Defenders of Ukraine

 Today, October 1, on the day of the Intercession of the Holy Mother of God, the state holiday Day of Defenders of Ukraine is celebrated.

For many years, Ukrainian military personnel were congratulated on October 14, but in 2023, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine decided to switch to a different calendar. As a result, the Intercession shifted by 13 days. Because of this, October 1 has been the Day of Defenders of Ukraine for several years now.

It is important to understand that in modern realities, when Ukraine is fighting and defending itself against Russia, this is not just a holiday, but also a memorial day – an opportunity to pay tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the Motherland. A nationwide moment of silence is held in their memory.

Day of Ukrainian Cossacks

The holiday was established by a decree of the President of Ukraine on August 7, 1999. It was celebrated annually on October 14, but with the transition to the new calendar in 2023, Cossack Day is determined on October 1, as the Intercession of the Holy Mother of God and the Day of Defenders of Ukraine.

Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions

Veteran's Day

October 1 is a day dedicated not only to those who are currently on the front lines, but also a day of gratitude to those who are already veterans. After all, this is a single community of defenders that unites the front and the rear, military service and return to civilian life.

This summer, Minister for Veterans Affairs Natalia Kalmykova reported that 17% of Ukrainians are veterans.

We are already a country of veterans

- she stated.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved an adaptation program for veterans who lost their sight

International Day of Older Persons

Every year on October 1, the International Day of Older Persons is celebrated to raise awareness about the challenges and opportunities of aging. It is a day to honor the contributions of older people to society and to emphasize the importance of their dignity, independence, and inclusivity.

The WHO reports that by 2100, the number of people aged 65 and older is projected to reach 2.4 billion, with the fastest-growing segment being those aged 80 and older.

Ukraine's population may shrink threefold by 2100 – UN forecast

Anna Murashko

SocietyBusiness News
Nataliia Kalmykova
Orthodox Church of Ukraine
World Health Organization
Ukraine