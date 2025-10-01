Day of Defenders of Ukraine and Veterans: what else is celebrated today

Today, October 1, marks the Day of Defenders of Ukraine, Ukrainian Cossacks, and Veterans, UNN reports.

Day of Defenders of Ukraine

Today, October 1, on the day of the Intercession of the Holy Mother of God, the state holiday Day of Defenders of Ukraine is celebrated.

For many years, Ukrainian military personnel were congratulated on October 14, but in 2023, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine decided to switch to a different calendar. As a result, the Intercession shifted by 13 days. Because of this, October 1 has been the Day of Defenders of Ukraine for several years now.

It is important to understand that in modern realities, when Ukraine is fighting and defending itself against Russia, this is not just a holiday, but also a memorial day – an opportunity to pay tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the Motherland. A nationwide moment of silence is held in their memory.

Day of Ukrainian Cossacks

The holiday was established by a decree of the President of Ukraine on August 7, 1999. It was celebrated annually on October 14, but with the transition to the new calendar in 2023, Cossack Day is determined on October 1, as the Intercession of the Holy Mother of God and the Day of Defenders of Ukraine.

Veteran's Day

October 1 is a day dedicated not only to those who are currently on the front lines, but also a day of gratitude to those who are already veterans. After all, this is a single community of defenders that unites the front and the rear, military service and return to civilian life.

This summer, Minister for Veterans Affairs Natalia Kalmykova reported that 17% of Ukrainians are veterans.

We are already a country of veterans - she stated.

International Day of Older Persons

Every year on October 1, the International Day of Older Persons is celebrated to raise awareness about the challenges and opportunities of aging. It is a day to honor the contributions of older people to society and to emphasize the importance of their dignity, independence, and inclusivity.

The WHO reports that by 2100, the number of people aged 65 and older is projected to reach 2.4 billion, with the fastest-growing segment being those aged 80 and older.

