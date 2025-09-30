$41.320.16
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4066 views

The Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos, celebrated on October 1, is a symbol of faith in miraculous salvation and a protective charm from the Mother of God. It holds great significance for Ukrainian Cossacks, who considered the Theotokos the patroness of the military.

Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions

The Protection of the Most Holy Theotokos is a majestic holiday reminding us of the intercession of the Mother of God for the human race through prayer. Today, this holiday is celebrated in all cities and villages of Ukraine. We tell about the history, traditions, and prohibitions of this holiday, which has a sacred meaning for the Ukrainian people, in the material of UNN.

History of the Feast of the Protection of the Most Holy Theotokos

The name of the holiday is associated with the main veil of the Mother of God, which in Rus' was also called the maphorion or omophorion.

According to ancient descriptions, during a siege, the inhabitants of Constantinople hid in the Blachernae Church and prayed to the Mother of God for salvation. Among those people were two men pleasing to God - Andrew the Fool-for-Christ and Saint Epiphanius. They prayed before the iconostasis for the salvation of the city and its inhabitants. After some time, they saw the Most Pure Virgin, who covered them with her omophorion and began to pray with them. Thanks to this, the siege was lifted, the enemy troops retreated, and the city was saved from a terrible fate.

Since then, the Feast of the Protection of the Most Holy Theotokos has been celebrated, which is a kind of symbol of faith in miraculous salvation and a guardian from the Mother of God.

The Role of the Protection in the History of Ukraine

The feast of Pokrova gained immense significance for Ukrainian Cossacks. On this day, a new otaman was usually elected. Cossacks believed that this holiday could protect them all year round, and they considered the Mother of God to be the patroness and protector of the military. In honor of this holiday, Cossacks built many churches. Some of them have survived to this day.

It is not surprising, therefore, that in Ukraine this holiday has another name - Cossack Pokrova, which is celebrated on October 1, as is the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks. Ukrainian warriors believed that the Mother of God protected them on long campaigns, which is why her image was always present on the crosses that the Cossacks carried with them.

Zelenskyy met with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew: discussed peace, freedom, and the future of the Ukrainian church23.09.25, 04:36 • 3329 views

The Feast of the Protection of the Most Holy Theotokos began with prayers and morning service in the church. Widows and single girls came earlier than everyone else, praying to be under the protection of the Mother of God.

On this day, the Ukrainian people asked the Mother of God for health, help, protection from an unhappy fate and various troubles, as well as for family happiness and well-being. Our ancestors believed that the Mother of God would protect everyone who turned to her on this day. Such beliefs have survived to this day. Young girls often asked for a happy family life, beauty, and youth.

In Ukraine, the Protection of the Mother of God was timed to coincide with the end of field work and mushroom picking in the forest, as well as the first "Zaizymia" (wintering). Often on this day, the stove was lit for the first time. And so that all family members would be healthy, the hostess took a richly embroidered towel from above the icon of the Mother of God and hung it above the front door. For family comfort and well-being, there was a tradition to bake pancakes on this day. Many families moved into a new house, believing that the Mother of God would protect it all year.

On the Protection of the Mother of God, travelers and Chumaks usually returned to their homeland to celebrate with their families and offer a prayer with a request to the Mother of God.

What not to do on Pokrova

Among the things that should not be done on Pokrova are the following:

  • engage in physical labor, except for preparing the festive table;
    • swear, quarrel, wish ill fate to other people;
      • refuse hospitality, because the more guests on this day, the greater the family's prosperity;
        • drink alcohol and overeat, despite the fact that there is no fasting on this day, it is still better to observe moderation during celebration.

          The Protection of the Most Holy Theotokos is a holiday that carries a sacred meaning for the Ukrainian people; it has always been associated with countless omens, beliefs, and faith in the protection of the human race by the Mother of God.

          In Zakarpattia, the church proclaimed blessed a priest shot by a militiaman29.09.25, 00:59 • 3898 views

