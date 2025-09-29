$41.490.00
In Zakarpattia, the church proclaimed blessed a priest shot by a militiaman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 622 views

On September 27, in the village of Bilky, the beatification of Father Petro Pavlo Oros took place. He gave his life for Christ during the communist persecutions. The solemn Divine Liturgy was led by Bishop Teodor Matsapula.

In Zakarpattia, the church proclaimed blessed a priest shot by a militiaman

On September 27, in the village of Bilky, Mukachevo Greek Catholic Eparchy, the solemn beatification of priest Petro Pavlo Oros, who gave his life for Christ during communist persecutions, took place. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Mukachevo Greek Catholic Eparchy.

Details

The solemn Divine Liturgy was led by Bishop Teodor Matsapula, co-served by Cardinal Grzegorz Ryś, Apostolic Nuncio to Ukraine Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas, and numerous bishops and priests from Ukraine and abroad.

The rite of beatification began with the request of the Mukachevo Eparchy to enroll Petro Pavlo Oros among the blessed. After reading the biography of the new blessed, the cardinal announced the apostolic letter of Pope Leo XIV, which confirmed Oros's martyrdom and set the date of liturgical veneration - August 27.

During the liturgy, the relics and icon of the blessed were solemnly brought in: the relics were carried by military chaplains, the icon by newly ordained priests. Bishop Teodor thanked the Holy Father on behalf of the entire eparchy for the gift of proclaiming the blessed. The liturgy continued with the singing of the troparion and kontakion to the blessed Petro Pavlo Oros, symbolizing the victory of Christ's faith over the darkness of evil.

Addition

Petro Pavlo Oros was a priest of the Mukachevo Greek Catholic Eparchy who was persecuted during the communist regime and gave his life for his faith.

On August 28, 1953, the priest was on his way to a dying man, but at the railway station in the village of Silce, he was stopped by a militiaman. He shot Father Petro in the head a few meters from a roadside cross. In 1992, his remains were found on the territory of the police station in the town of Irshava and reburied.

His beatification became an important event for the faithful of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Greek Catholic diaspora.

Veronika Marchenko

Culture
Pope Leo XIV
Ukraine