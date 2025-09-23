$41.250.00
Zelenskyy met with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew: discussed peace, freedom, and the future of the Ukrainian church

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, discussing peace, religious freedom, and the future of the Ukrainian church. Zelenskyy informed about the protection of religious freedom, cooperation with American partners, and invited the Patriarch to visit Ukraine.

Zelenskyy met with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew: discussed peace, freedom, and the future of the Ukrainian church

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, during which he discussed issues of peace, religious freedom, and the future of the Ukrainian church. The head of state announced this on social media, as reported by UNN.

Details

The head of state informed His All-Holiness about Ukraine's steps in the field of protecting religious freedom, and also shared details of cooperation with American partners. Separately, Zelenskyy invited Patriarch Bartholomew to visit Ukraine.

I thank the Ecumenical Patriarch for his support, solidarity, advocacy for Ukraine's interests, constant prayers for all Ukrainians, and condemnation of the actions of the Russian Orthodox Church, which blessed the killing of Ukrainians.

- noted the President.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. They discussed achieving a just peace, trade and economic cooperation, and the participation of Kazakh companies in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also met with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in New York to discuss economic support and the use of frozen Russian assets.

Veronika Marchenko

