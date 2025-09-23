Zelenskyy met with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew: discussed peace, freedom, and the future of the Ukrainian church

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, during which he discussed issues of peace, religious freedom, and the future of the Ukrainian church. The head of state announced this on social media, as reported by UNN.

Details

The head of state informed His All-Holiness about Ukraine's steps in the field of protecting religious freedom, and also shared details of cooperation with American partners. Separately, Zelenskyy invited Patriarch Bartholomew to visit Ukraine.

I thank the Ecumenical Patriarch for his support, solidarity, advocacy for Ukraine's interests, constant prayers for all Ukrainians, and condemnation of the actions of the Russian Orthodox Church, which blessed the killing of Ukrainians. - noted the President.

Recall

