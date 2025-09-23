$41.250.00
Zelenskyy's visit to New York: Andriy Yermak announced the plan for the President of Ukraine's trip

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

On September 23, a meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States will take place, as well as a summit of the Coalition for the Return of Children Abducted by Russia. Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Prime Minister of Canada will co-chair the summit with the participation of first ladies.

Zelenskyy's visit to New York: Andriy Yermak announced the plan for the President of Ukraine's trip

On Tuesday, September 23, a meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States will take place, as well as a summit of the Coalition for the Return of Children Abducted by Russia, co-chaired by Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Prime Minister of Canada, with the participation of the first ladies. This was reported by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, on his Telegram channel, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Andriy Yermak, during the week, Zelenskyy will hold a series of bilateral meetings with leaders of foreign states, including US President Donald Trump.

Together with the President and the First Lady of Ukraine, together with the team, we arrived in the United States. A special diplomatic week is ahead – at least dozens of meetings at various levels for both the President and the team. Tuesday – a meeting of the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, we are already preparing for the conversation

- reads the post by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Andriy Yermak reported that on Tuesday, a summit at the level of leaders of our Coalition for the Return of Children abducted by Russia will also take place.

President Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Canada will co-chair the summit, the first ladies of our countries will also participate, and this gives special humanitarian strength to our joint work

- Yermak wrote.

More than 40 participants will be at the coalition.

Separately, a meeting with General Kellogg will also take place today

- added the Head of the OP of Ukraine.

"Wednesday – Ukraine's address at the UN General Assembly and the summit of our Crimean Platform, this time in NY, on a global platform, to attract global influence," Andriy Yermak noted.

It is noted that among the tasks are: to maintain and strengthen sanctions against Russia, to attract new support for Ukraine, to strengthen our diplomacy, to give greater impetus to the work for the return of Ukrainians from Russian captivity and abducted children, and to accelerate the implementation of security guarantees for Ukraine.

"There must be a result," summarized the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Recall

On Monday, September 22, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in New York with the first lady and his team. He will participate in the UN General Assembly, the Summit of the Coalition for the Return of Children, and the Crimean Platform, and will also hold almost two dozen meetings.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. They discussed achieving a just peace, trade and economic cooperation, and the participation of Kazakh companies in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Vita Zelenetska

