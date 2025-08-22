The Cabinet of Ministers approved an adaptation program for veterans who lost their sight

The government approved the launch of an adaptation program for veterans who have lost their sight. In particular, access to rehabilitation aids is being simplified, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced, writes UNN.

Details

The launch of an adaptation program for veterans who have lost their sight has been approved. We are also simplifying access to rehabilitation aids - wheelchairs, white canes, and other special equipment - the head of government stated.

The head of government also added that foreign military personnel who are fighting or have fought as part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive the right to free dental treatment.

Addition

Yulia Svyrydenko registered a bill to strengthen responsibility for illegal border crossing. The document provides for clarification of administrative and criminal liability, as well as increased punishment for intermediaries.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allocated UAH 300 million for the restoration of apartments and the completion of shelters in the Kyiv region. This will allow for the restoration of 988 apartments and provide education for over 1200 children in 4 schools.