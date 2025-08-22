$41.220.16
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylish
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 4370 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
08:26 AM • 7738 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
07:36 AM • 6862 views
Yermak proposed to Zelenskyy to reform the Office of the President
05:52 AM • 11731 views
Ukraine returned 65 more citizens stranded at the Russian-Georgian border - MFA
August 22, 01:26 AM • 21198 views
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNN
August 21, 02:24 PM • 41583 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM • 37365 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 47950 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 24740 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
The Cabinet of Ministers approved an adaptation program for veterans who lost their sight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved an adaptation program for veterans who lost their sight, simplifying access to rehabilitation aids. Foreign military personnel serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive free dental treatment.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved an adaptation program for veterans who lost their sight

The government approved the launch of an adaptation program for veterans who have lost their sight. In particular, access to rehabilitation aids is being simplified, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced, writes UNN.

Details

The launch of an adaptation program for veterans who have lost their sight has been approved. We are also simplifying access to rehabilitation aids - wheelchairs, white canes, and other special equipment - the head of government stated.

The head of government also added that foreign military personnel who are fighting or have fought as part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive the right to free dental treatment.

Addition

Yulia Svyrydenko registered a bill to strengthen responsibility for illegal border crossing. The document provides for clarification of administrative and criminal liability, as well as increased punishment for intermediaries.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allocated UAH 300 million for the restoration of apartments and the completion of shelters in the Kyiv region. This will allow for the restoration of 988 apartments and provide education for over 1200 children in 4 schools.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyHealth
Kyiv Oblast
Yulia Svyrydenko
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine