Military personnel who went AWOL and are abroad can return to service under a simplified procedure, says the Ministry of Defence

Ukrainian service members who committed unauthorized absence from their unit while abroad may use a simplified procedure for returning to service. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine explains what needs to be done, UNN writes.

A service member’s departure abroad and the legal consequences of failing to return

As noted, service members may travel abroad during the period of martial law, for example, for medical treatment, education, a business trip, or another duly documented reason.

However, this does not exempt them from liability for unauthorized absence from a unit committed abroad. Article 407 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine provides for liability for unauthorized absence from a military unit or place of service by a conscript, as well as for failure to report for duty on time without valid reasons upon dismissal from the unit.

Thus, what matters is not the country in which the service member is located, but their legal status, as well as the established return deadline and the reasons for failing to report.

How a service member absent without authorization abroad can return to service

The Ministry of Defense said that service members who committed unauthorized absence, including abroad, by June 12, 2026, inclusive, may use the simplified program for returning to the military. It operates until September 20 of this year and allows them to independently choose a new military unit from a list of more than 70 units within their structure.

To do this, a service member absent without authorization abroad must submit a report through the "Army+" application.

The Ministry of Defense has set deadlines and explained the mechanism for returning military personnel from AWOL to the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Representatives of the selected unit verify the information and contact the service member to clarify the details of their service.

For the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service, the report is considered within up to seven days; for the National Guard of Ukraine, within up to four days. After the report is approved, the "On the way" status appears in "Army+", confirming the return to the place of service under the approved report.

It is emphasized that a service member absent without authorization abroad must still physically arrive at the selected unit—and do so within five days. Therefore, the report is the beginning of the return procedure, not a remote "reinstatement in service."

Likewise, approval of the report is not a separate permit to cross the state border and does not automatically terminate criminal proceedings or possible procedural measures.

Regardless of whether the service member has "Army+", an appropriate document—a foreign passport—is required to cross the border. If they do not have one, they can contact the embassy.

If the police, a Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center, or the Military Law and Order Service nevertheless stops the service member on the way to the unit, the "On the way" status confirms voluntary return through "Army+". In the event of detention, we recommend calling the hotline at 1519.

After returning and being added to the personnel lists, the service member’s pay, food supplies, and other types of support are restored.

Suspension of payments to military personnel in AWOL - Ministry of Justice announces return mechanism