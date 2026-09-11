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Drugs were planted on the former commander of "Maguра": three suspects were remanded in custody, and million-hryvnia bail amounts were also set

Kyiv • UNN

 • 306 views

Three suspects in the case involving drugs being planted on the former commander of "Magura" were remanded in custody. The court set bail at UAH 14.9 million for one and UAH 12.6 million each for the other two.

Drugs were planted on the former commander of "Maguра": three suspects were remanded in custody, and million-hryvnia bail amounts were also set

Kyiv’s Pechersk District Court in the case involving drugs planted in the car of the former commander of the "Magura" battalion imposed pretrial detention on three suspects and also set bail amounts, UNN reports.

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv imposed pretrial detention on three suspects. Bail was set at UAH 14.9 million for one of them and UAH 12.6 million each for the other two 

- the statement says. 

Let us recall

Three former law enforcement officers, who are now service members of one of the Defense Forces’ brigades, are suspected of illegally surveilling the former commander of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Magura," breaking into his car, and planting approximately 30 packets of cannabis and PVP to create fabricated evidence.

Three military personnel suspected of planting drugs on former "Mahura" battalion commander Shirshyn09.09.26, 15:00 • 6957 views

They were detained and notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 162, Part 1 of Article 182, Part 2 of Article 307, Part 2 of Article 15, and Part 2 of Article 372 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. 

Former combatant “Mahuri” Shirshyn claimed that drugs were planted on him — police gave their version of the search28.08.26, 21:15 • 3795 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Kyiv