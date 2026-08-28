Former combatant “Mahuri” Shirshyn claimed that drugs were planted on him — police gave their version of the search

Former commander of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Magura" battalion Oleksandr Shyrshyn said that, during a vehicle inspection by police officers, unidentified individuals planted drugs on him. The National Police said they were not jumping to conclusions and were checking the information, UNN reports.

"They planted weed on me. Everything is very interesting and planned. Thank you to everyone involved. Details later," Shyrshyn wrote on the morning of August 28.

He noted that immediately after his car was stopped, "there were many people who looked like the Security Service of Ukraine," whom "the police supposedly don't know."

Later, he reported that while they were waiting for law enforcement officers, a couple more bags of weed appeared around the car.

"Investigative actions and a 'seizure' were carried out around the car. Next, they will search the car.

There were scales in the bag together with the weed. Therefore, they are charging me under Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," Shyrshyn wrote.

At 17:20, Shyrshyn reported that law enforcement officers had found more bags containing powders and tablets in places he did not even know about.

Head of the National Police Maksym Tsutskiridze, quoted by the National Police press service, said that information from the Military Law Enforcement Service concerning one of the service members would be checked immediately, including how this information had appeared within the Military Law Enforcement Service.

"This afternoon in Kharkiv, police officers, having received operational information from the Military Law Enforcement Service about a possible offense, stopped a vehicle. While speaking with the driver and conducting a superficial inspection, a bundle was found in the vehicle's passenger compartment. While it was being unwrapped, the driver stated that the package and its contents did not belong to him. Investigators arrived at the scene, seized two zip bags containing a plant-based substance, and sent the materials for examination. We are not drawing any hasty conclusions, and the entire situation will be analyzed in detail," Tsutskiridze said.

He noted that he had instructed the leadership of the Kharkiv regional police to immediately and comprehensively clarify all the circumstances, including verifying the statements made by representatives of the Military Law Enforcement Service and the service member.

Update

In May 2025, the commander of one of the battalions of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Magura," Oleksandr Shyrshyn, reported that he had submitted a resignation report.

According to Shyrshyn, the reasons for this decision were ineffective management decisions, "political games," and the command's disregard for the actual state of affairs. He called the situation in the area where his unit was carrying out its missions a "stupid loss of people" and criticized the actions of the generals.

Ultimately, in his post, the serviceman tagged the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the comment, "I hope your children will also serve in the infantry and carry out your tasks."

In August of the same year, Shyrshyn announced his dismissal from the position of battalion commander shortly after stating that there had been ineffective management decisions in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.