Three military personnel suspected of planting drugs on former "Mahura" battalion commander Shirshyn

$44.470.0051.640.04
ukenru
08:54 AM • 10443 views
Russia attacked the Kharkiv–Izium train with a Shahed drone; there are casualties
06:47 AM • 23388 views
In Kyiv, an enemy UAV struck a 24-story building; there are casualties
06:18 AM • 24049 views
Rubio: Ukraine–Russia negotiations may resume soon, the US is preparing a plan
September 9, 04:39 AM • 39109 views
Russia’s losses in the war against Ukraine have exceeded its combined losses in all wars over the past 80 years – General StaffPhoto
September 9, 04:31 AM • 39934 views
Germany said that Ukrainian men of conscription age should return home
September 9, 04:22 AM • 32970 views
The border crossing point with Moldova ceased operations following a Russian attack: there are fatalities and injured people
September 9, 04:05 AM • 21896 views
After the Russian strike in Dnipro, 3 people, including a teenager, were rescued from the rubble of a buildingVideo
September 9, 03:49 AM • 19670 views
Trump welcomed the rise in support for AfD in Germany – the party opposes aid to Ukraine
September 9, 02:16 AM • 17308 views
The Russian Orthodox Church transported the relics of Dmitry Donskoy to the front in order to "help achieve victory over the enemy"
September 9, 01:37 AM • 16612 views
A fuel oil terminal is burning in Novorossiysk after a nighttime attack – OSINT analysisPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+27°
3.3m/s
34%
749mm
Popular news
Brent crude rose and approached $100 after US strikes on Iranian tankersSeptember 9, 02:37 AM • 9098 views
The United States will ban imports from Canada of dairy products, most alcohol and motorcyclesSeptember 9, 03:33 AM • 5104 views
What is celebrated on September 9 in Ukraine and around the world September 9, 04:00 AM • 11500 views
"ATESH" conducted reconnaissance of one of Russia's key oil refineries; the data was passed on to the Defense ForcesVideoSeptember 9, 04:47 AM • 11160 views
How to unclog a sewer at home: effective methods without unnecessary expenseSeptember 9, 06:00 AM • 22401 views
Publications
How to unclog a sewer at home: effective methods without unnecessary expenseSeptember 9, 06:00 AM • 22666 views
From 22 weeks: how premature babies are cared for
Exclusive
September 8, 05:02 PM • 43563 views
The curfew will be shortened, and mobile shelters will be installed at railway stations — what will change for Kyiv region from September 10September 8, 04:16 PM • 43835 views
Memes, advertising, and medical confidentiality: how an Odrex doctor accused of medical negligence uses social media to apply pressurePhotoSeptember 8, 02:22 PM • 47905 views
France Football has announced the nominees for the best club, the Johan Cruyff Award, and the Lev Yashin AwardPhotoSeptember 8, 01:12 PM • 48947 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
Aleksandar Vučić
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Poland
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pamela Anderson spoke about the diagnosis after which doctors gave her about 10 years to liveSeptember 9, 01:05 AM • 35968 views
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were surprised by King Charles III’s decision regarding their statusSeptember 8, 11:05 PM • 37473 views
Salma Hayek celebrated her 60th birthday with revealing photos from a swim in the oceanPhotoSeptember 8, 10:06 PM • 33622 views
Jennifer Aniston shared the last piece of advice she received from Dolly PartonSeptember 4, 11:07 PM • 91391 views
Steve Irwin's wife spoke about the "Crocodile Hunter's" final weeks of life 20 years laterPhotoSeptember 4, 10:06 PM • 86309 views
Actual
The Guardian
Technology
Shahed-136
Audi Q5
Heating

Three military personnel suspected of planting drugs on former "Mahura" battalion commander Shirshyn

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

The State Bureau of Investigation and the National Police detained three military personnel who, according to the investigation, planted drugs on Oleksandr Shirshyn. They were served with notices of suspicion under four articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Three military personnel suspected of planting drugs on former "Mahura" battalion commander Shirshyn

The State Bureau of Investigation, jointly with the Internal Security Department of the National Police of Ukraine, exposed three servicemen of a separate assault regiment who, according to the investigation, planted drugs on Oleksandr Shyrshyn, the former battalion commander of the "Mahura" Brigade. This was reported by the SBI press service, according to UNN.

Details

The investigation established that during the night of August 27–28, 2026, the suspects broke into the victim’s car near his home and hid drugs and psychotropic substances packaged in zip-lock bags inside it.

They then notified police officers and the Military Law and Order Service that there were "banned substances" in the vehicle. When the serviceman got into the car and set off on his business, the perpetrators continued following him and relaying his route to law enforcement officers. In Kharkiv, police officers stopped the vehicle and, during the inspection, "discovered" the substances that had been planted in advance.

- the police reported.

The detainees were notified of suspicion under the following articles:

  • Illegal entry into a dwelling or other possession of a person (Part 1, Article 162 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);
    • Illegal collection, storage, and dissemination of confidential information about a person, committed repeatedly (Part 2, Article 182 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);
      • Illegal acquisition, storage, transportation, and sale of narcotic drugs and especially dangerous psychotropic substances by prior conspiracy by a group of persons (Part 2, Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);
        • Incitement to prosecute a person known to be innocent for criminal liability (Part 2, Article 372 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

          The articles carry a penalty of imprisonment for a term of 2 to 10 years.

          Additionally

          In August 2025, the commander of the 47th "Mahura" Brigade submitted a report requesting dismissal. According to Oleksandr Shyrshyn, the reasons for this decision were ineffective management decisions, "political games," and the command’s disregard for the actual state of affairs.

          As a reminder

          In August 2026, Shyrshyn stated that, during an inspection of his car by police officers, unknown individuals planted drugs on him.

          Yevhen Ustimenko

          SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
          National Police of Ukraine