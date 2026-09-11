Ukraine’s long-range sanctions struck targets in eight regions of the Russian Federation — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the results of Ukraine's long-range strikes aimed at reducing the russian federation's capacity to wage war against Ukraine. The head of state announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to the president, in the Saratov and Volgograd regions, the Defense Forces struck an enterprise and an oil industry facility. There were also results in the Black Sea.

Dagestan, Udmurtia, and the Tula, Nizhny Novgorod, Perm, and Samara regions.

Ukrainian long-range sanctions were also used against targets in Dagestan, Udmurtia, and the Tula, Nizhny Novgorod, Perm, and Samara regions - Zelenskyy said.

The president thanked everyone developing Ukrainian strength so that no safe places remain in russia for anything that supports the war.

Ukrainian military forces destroyed an Ozon warehouse complex in Saratov with FP-1 drones — Fire Point