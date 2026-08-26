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Starred in the films "It" and "Home Alone" — legendary actor Tim Curry dies at 80

Kyiv • UNN

 • 830 views

British actor Tim Curry has died at the age of 80. Law enforcement found no signs of foul play. He suffered a stroke in 2012.

Starred in the films "It" and "Home Alone" — legendary actor Tim Curry dies at 80

Legendary actor Tim Curry has died at the age of 80. The star of the series "The Rocky Horror Show" and "It" passed away late Tuesday evening. TMZ reports this, according to UNN.

Law enforcement sources told the media that there is no suspicion of foul play in the actor's death.

The British actor and singer had struggled with serious health problems for many years after suffering a stroke in 2012.

He began his acting career in London theater, appearing as part of the original West End cast of the musical "Hair" in 1968, where he met Richard O'Brien, who later created Curry's iconic role of Dr. Frank-N-Furter in "The Rocky Horror Show" in 1973.

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Curry won an Emmy Award in 1991 for his role as Captain Hook in the production "Peter Pan and the Pirates," as well as an award for artistic achievement in 2015 from the Actors Fund.

Antonina Tumanova

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