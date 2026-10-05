Russian strike on a building in Zaporizhzhia: at least five injured
Kyiv • UNN
Russian forces struck a residential building in Zaporizhzhia, causing a fire. Five people were injured, one man is in serious condition.
Russian forces struck a residential building in Zaporizhzhia on the evening of Monday, October 5. This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.
Details
According to him, the strike caused a fire.
There is information about people trapped on the fifth floor. Emergency services are working at the scene
Later, he уточнив that five people were injured as a result of the attack.
A 63-year-old man is in serious condition; he was hospitalized with burns and blast trauma. Three other people—a 65-year-old man and women aged 66 and 37—received outpatient medical assistance. A 35-year-old man is undergoing examination
Recall
On the evening of October 4, the Russians carried out an FPV drone attack in the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia. One person was killed and another was injured.
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