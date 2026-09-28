In Zaporizhzhia, the enemy struck a Ukrainian Railways enterprise; there are seriously wounded people

Russian forces attacked a Ukrainian Railways enterprise in Zaporizhzhia. At least 10 people were injured in the strike, three of them sustaining serious injuries. This was stated by the company's Chairman of the Board, Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, reports UNN.

Details

"An enemy strike hit our enterprise in Zaporizhzhia, which continued working despite everything. The strike was insidious, with no air threats recorded in the systems," Oleksandr Pertsovskyi noted.

He added that three people with fairly serious injuries are currently known to have been injured.

"However, doctors report that none of the injuries are critical or life-threatening. More than 10 other colleagues sustained lighter injuries. The information is being уточнено," the head of Ukrainian Railways explained.

In Dnipro, three people were killed and many injured in a Russian strike on a business center