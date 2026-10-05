Trump said the US is ready to help Russia over a possible plague outbreak

Donald Trump

U.S. leader Donald Trump said that the United States is ready to help Russia in connection with a possible case of plague in the Irkutsk region, UNN reports, citing AP.

"We are watching this situation very closely. We just learned about it," Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday, answering a question about a Siberian research institute where, according to authorities, an employee died of pneumonia caused by an "unknown" disease.

"I hate to see that they’re facing this. It’s a terrible disease. You know, we used to be able to control it, but somehow these germs have become stronger and smarter, like an army. And we don't have the same medical… Even despite significant progress, germs have really become relatively stronger than before. And what used to help with pneumonia doesn't work as well now. But we will help. Anyone who has a similar problem, we are always ready to help. We will help," Trump said.

"The U.S. is closely monitoring the situation" — Rubio issues statement following plague case in Russia

Reminder

In Russia's Irkutsk region, a 28-year-old woman died of plague; the hospital suspended admissions and discharges of patients in several departments.

According to information reported by Izvestia, 197 people who had contact with the deceased woman have been identified. 189 of them were hospitalized.