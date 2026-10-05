Trump said the US is ready to help Russia over a possible plague outbreak

$44.990.1550.530.16
ukenru
07:10 PM • 6204 views
Boeing to triple production of guidance heads for Patriot missiles — secures major contract
05:31 PM • 13054 views
Trump again stated that Ukraine's strikes on Russian oil refineries are driving up gasoline prices in the United StatesPhoto
05:10 PM • 13707 views
Will the US evacuate its embassy from Kyiv due to threats from russia? — Rubio respondsVideo
04:18 PM • 20669 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive the Varkhan robotic system — technical specifications and battlefield strengths
Exclusive
03:28 PM • 23274 views
Could Russian strikes on the bridges divide Kyiv into two banks? An expert outlined a scenario
03:04 PM • 16208 views
Ukraine’s FP-1/FP-2 could carry eight SPYS interceptors: Quantum WIY Industries unveiled the concept
02:47 PM • 14965 views
Nepal ends search and rescue operations after floods — what about the missing
October 5, 02:03 PM • 14749 views
New record — the dollar exchange rate in Ukraine has exceeded 45 hryvniasPhoto
October 5, 01:11 PM • 21083 views
She posed for photographs with a gun and has a "F*ck Joe Biden" T-shirt — Trump brought a 24-year-old journalist onto his media teamPhotoVideo
October 5, 12:55 PM • 12713 views
ATB commented on the hacker attack on its website — should customers be concerned about a data leakPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
2.1m/s
69%
751mm
Popular news
A Return to the Roots and a Graphic Revolution — Gears of War: E-Day Game ReleasePhotoVideoOctober 5, 12:15 PM • 34438 views
Whisky to be sent into space for maturation for the first timePhotoOctober 5, 01:20 PM • 21336 views
A painting bought for $30 and found in a “dark corner” was sold at auction for $1.35 millionVideoOctober 5, 02:03 PM • 18896 views
Already 77% of hospitals in the capable network are fully autonomousOctober 5, 02:20 PM • 20395 views
Energy workers discovered a hamster on high-voltage lines and carried out a real rescue operationVideo03:42 PM • 12238 views
Publications
The most players are from Spain — 25 nominees for the Golden Boy award have been announcedPhoto06:57 PM • 6222 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive the Varkhan robotic system — technical specifications and battlefield strengths04:18 PM • 20651 views
Could Russian strikes on the bridges divide Kyiv into two banks? An expert outlined a scenario
Exclusive
03:28 PM • 23259 views
Already 77% of hospitals in the capable network are fully autonomousOctober 5, 02:20 PM • 20567 views
A Return to the Roots and a Graphic Revolution — Gears of War: E-Day Game ReleasePhotoVideoOctober 5, 12:15 PM • 34597 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Friedrich Merz
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Germany
Spain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The most players are from Spain — 25 nominees for the Golden Boy award have been announcedPhoto06:57 PM • 6220 views
Maldara announced Ukraine's starting lineup for the match against Hungary: who is on the benchVideo06:00 PM • 4662 views
Energy workers discovered a hamster on high-voltage lines and carried out a real rescue operationVideo03:42 PM • 12402 views
He hit a fan in the face with the ball — “neutral” Russian Medvedev disqualified at tournament in BeijingVideo03:25 PM • 11203 views
A painting bought for $30 and found in a “dark corner” was sold at auction for $1.35 millionVideoOctober 5, 02:03 PM • 19055 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Technology
Shahed-136
Falcon 9
Dassault Rafale

Trump said the US is ready to help Russia over a possible plague outbreak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

The US is monitoring the situation at a Russian institute for dangerous infections. Trump said he is ready to provide assistance.

Trump said the US is ready to help Russia over a possible plague outbreak
Donald Trump

U.S. leader Donald Trump said that the United States is ready to help Russia in connection with a possible case of plague in the Irkutsk region, UNN reports, citing AP.

"We are watching this situation very closely. We just learned about it," Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday, answering a question about a Siberian research institute where, according to authorities, an employee died of pneumonia caused by an "unknown" disease.

"I hate to see that they’re facing this. It’s a terrible disease. You know, we used to be able to control it, but somehow these germs have become stronger and smarter, like an army. And we don't have the same medical… Even despite significant progress, germs have really become relatively stronger than before. And what used to help with pneumonia doesn't work as well now. But we will help. Anyone who has a similar problem, we are always ready to help. We will help," Trump said.

"The U.S. is closely monitoring the situation" — Rubio issues statement following plague case in Russia05.10.26, 19:38 • 3236 views

Reminder

In Russia's Irkutsk region, a 28-year-old woman died of plague; the hospital suspended admissions and discharges of patients in several departments.

 According to information reported by Izvestia, 197 people who had contact with the deceased woman have been identified. 189 of them were hospitalized.

Antonina Tumanova

HealthNews of the World
White House
Donald Trump
United States