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American bombers redeployed from Britain due to a threat linked to Iran - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

Trump said that the bombers were returned to the United States due to a threat linked to Iran. The decision was made after an investigation into a planned terrorist attack at Fairford Air Base.

American bombers redeployed from Britain due to a threat linked to Iran - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said there was a threat to American bombers in the United Kingdom, UNN reports, citing AP.

Details

The U.S. president said he did not want to provoke the "enemy" by keeping Air Force bombers at the base in England, so the aircraft were returned to the United States.

These bombers were used to carry out strikes on Iran, and Trump said: "We had a threat" connected to Iran. The decision to return them was made after an investigation into information about a planned terrorist attack at Royal Air Force Fairford.

The US withdrew all bombers from the base in Britain after an incident involving "suspicious vehicles"05.10.26, 04:56 • 5516 views

"So we moved them a little bit — not far," Trump said.

Previously

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio unequivocally stated that a foreign party was involved in an alleged attempted terrorist attack involving explosives at the Royal Air Force base in Fairford, United Kingdom, after five suspects detained near the air base were released on bail.

Antonina Tumanova

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