The US withdrew all bombers from the base in Britain after an incident involving "suspicious vehicles"

The United States withdrew all its bombers from RAF Fairford air base in southwest England and returned them to their permanent bases. This happened after an incident near the base, following which several people were detained in Britain on suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack, the BBC reports, writes UNN.

Details

The U.S. Department of State confirmed the redeployment of the aircraft but did not officially name its reasons.

On September 27, British police received a report of 3 "suspicious vehicles" approaching the air base. Five men were detained on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act but were later released on bail.

The decision was made by the U.S. military

Later, in London, as part of the same investigation, another suspect was detained—a citizen of the United Kingdom and Iran. He was also subsequently released on bail.

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BBC sources in the British government do not rule out that the withdrawal of the U.S. bombers may have been a reaction to the incident near the base. According to them, the decision was made in the United States at the level of military command, rather than the political leadership.

The United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence has not commented on the situation so far.

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