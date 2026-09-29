The United States is withdrawing its troops from Iraq after two decades; Iran may strengthen its influence in the region

American troops are to leave their last bases in Iraq by Wednesday. Iran and its allies, who currently wield significant influence in the country where 4,500 Americans have been killed over more than two decades of war, view the withdrawal as a victory. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

Iraqi security experts say that the troop withdrawal—which was agreed in 2024 under President Joe Biden and is being implemented by Donald Trump’s administration even amid the war with Iran—could give Tehran and its influential allies greater freedom of action, as well as allow other U.S. adversaries, including the "Islamic State," to regain their positions.

Iran is strategically benefiting from the coalition’s withdrawal, as it removes the military presence that for many years restrained Tehran’s influence in Iraq - said Jasim al-Bahadli, an Iraqi security analyst who specializes in studying Iran-linked armed Shiite groups.

He predicts that pro-Iranian groups will not only portray the Americans’ departure as a victory for their movement but will also "try to turn this momentum into greater influence over security and political decision-making."

Although the final withdrawal of American troops is generally popular among Iraqis, those concerned about the strength of Iran-backed groups fear that the withdrawal is taking place prematurely.

What preceded it

The United States invaded Iraq in 2003 to overthrow Saddam Hussein’s regime. After that, American troops remained in the country, supported the new government, and waged a years-long fight against insurgents.

At the end of 2011, the United States withdrew its forces. However, less than three years later, U.S. troops returned to Iraq, this time to support Iraqi forces in the fight against ISIS. The main combat operations against the group lasted from 2014 to 2017.

Over more than two decades of war in Iraq, the United States lost 4,500 Americans. This year, 18 American service members have been killed in the war against Iran, seven of them in Iraq.

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