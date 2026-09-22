Iraq to ban Iranian airline flights over threat of US sanctions

Iraq will suspend flights by Iranian airlines under U.S. sanctions after Washington warned of consequences for countries that continue to service them. The ban will take effect at dawn on Tuesday, AFP reports, citing sources in the Iraqi government, UNN writes.

Details

Two agency sources confirmed Baghdad’s decision. One of them said that Iraq would impose restrictions in accordance with a decision by the U.S. Treasury Department.

According to him, countries that fail to comply with the U.S. restrictions themselves risk being sanctioned.

U.S. threatens to cut countries off from the dollar system

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the sanctions are intended to make it effectively impossible to provide Iranian airlines with normal services abroad.

If they land, you will not be able to provide them with fuel, you will not be able to provide them with landing services, you will not be able to sell them tickets, otherwise you will be excluded from the dollar system – Bessent said in an interview with CNBC.

Iran’s airspace was completely closed after U.S. and Israeli attacks began in late February. Some flights were later resumed, but they are operated by Iranian airlines.