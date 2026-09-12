Russian forces attacked a gas station in the city of Korets, Rivne region

On Saturday, September 12, Russian forces attacked a gas station in Rivne region. According to preliminary data, the strike hit a gas station in the city of Korets, located on the border of Rivne and Zhytomyr regions. This is reported by the BBC, as reported by UNN.

Details

The strike was also confirmed by Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration. An air raid alert is currently ongoing in several districts of the region due to the threat of repeated enemy strikes.

There is currently no information about any dead or injured people. The head of the Regional Military Administration urged residents not to neglect safety measures, to remain in shelters, and to avoid potentially dangerous places, including gas stations.

We remind you

Two people were killed as a result of a Russian strike on Zviahel in Zhytomyr region on Saturday, September 12. According to local media, a child is among those killed.

UNN also reported that on September 12, Russian forces attacked Ukraine's railway infrastructure; confirmed hits occurred in Lutsk and Fastiv.