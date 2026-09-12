The Russians attacked Ukraine with 410 drones; air defense destroyed 336 targets
Kyiv • UNN
Russia launched 410 attack UAVs at Ukraine, including 37 jet-powered ones. Air defense destroyed or suppressed 336 drones; 21 hits were recorded.
During the day on September 12, from 6:30 to 18:00, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 410 strike UAVs (37 of them were jet-powered). During the specified period, air defense shot down/suppressed 336 strike UAVs (23 of them were jet-powered). This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
Twenty-one enemy strike UAVs were confirmed to have hit their targets. As of 18:00, about 55 strike drones were observed in the airspace.
The Air Force also reported that the Russians had launched new groups of UAVs.
Reminder
As a result of the Russian strike on Zviahel in Zhytomyr region on Saturday, September 12, two people were killed. According to local media, a child was among those killed.
UNN also reported that on September 12, Russian troops attacked Ukraine's railway infrastructure; confirmed hits were recorded in Lutsk and Fastiv.