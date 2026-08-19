Russia has verified 79 Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen who were considered missing — Lubinets

The Russian side established the whereabouts of 79 servicemen considered missing under special circumstances. This was reported by Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, according to UNN.

Details

Talks were held with Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova. The main results of the working meeting: the continuation of the exchange processes was discussed. The Russian side provided information about visits to several places where Ukrainian prisoners of war are being held. The search for missing persons. The Russian Commissioner for Human Rights reported that she had verified 79 people who had been considered missing - Lubinets wrote.

He added that Lantratova had decided to launch systematic monitoring of places where Ukrainian prisoners of war are being held, involving the entire regional structure, meaning that the visits would be regular.

During the meeting, Lubinets emphasized the need to prioritize the release of wounded prisoners of war.

We exchanged letters from the families of Ukrainian prisoners of war and received letters from our Defenders for their families. We discussed the situation regarding illegally detained civilians. I raised the issue of creating a monitoring mission consisting of foreign ombudspersons—it is currently being worked on. We are also working on the possibility of telephone calls between Ukrainian prisoners of war and their relatives, as well as on other humanitarian areas - Lubinets added.

To remind

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported another exchange and the return home from Russian captivity of 103 Ukrainian soldiers.