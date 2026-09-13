Passenger vessel disaster in Indonesia: six people killed, search underway for 130 missing people

According to officials, at least six people have died and 130 are considered missing after a passenger vessel in Indonesia carrying more than 240 people lost contact in the Java Sea during bad weather, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

At least 107 people were rescued during a search operation launched in the area of the vessel’s last known location.

The National Search and Rescue Agency said that the Virgo Transport 8 vessel departed on Saturday from Surabaya (East Java) for the city of Banjarmasin (South Kalimantan, the island of Borneo), after which contact with it was lost.

According to the agency, 243 people, including 30 crew members, were aboard the approximately 120-meter (390-foot) vessel.

As reported by I Putu Sudayana, head of the Search and Rescue Office, the vessel’s captain had earlier reported rough seas (waves reached 3 meters in height) and later sent a distress signal, saying that the vessel had begun to list.

In Indonesia, a vessel carrying 241 passengers that disappeared at sea is being searched for – CNN