Japan is considering transferring Patriot missiles to Ukraine, but there is an important caveat

Japan is considering transferring surface-to-air missiles for Patriot systems to Ukraine, although it is not yet known exactly which type of munition is involved. Instead of the modern PAC-3 MSE, Kyiv may receive the older PAC-3 CRI, Defense Express reports, according to UNN.

Details

The possibility of transferring the missiles was announced by former Japanese Defense Minister and member of parliament Itsunori Onodera. The main obstacle remains restrictions under Japanese legislation concerning arms exports, which have been gradually eased in recent years.

Japan has 24 Patriot fire units and is one of the largest operators of these systems in the world. In addition, the country has localized production of modern PAC-3 MSE missiles.

Which missiles could Ukraine receive

Japan's armed forces operate PAC-3 MSE, older PAC-3 CRI, and PAC-2 GEM missiles. Defense Express suggests that Tokyo may transfer PAC-3 CRI missiles to Ukraine, keeping the newer PAC-3 MSE for its own needs.

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PAC-3 CRI missiles are intended, in particular, to intercept ballistic targets. The newer PAC-3 MSE missiles have better maneuverability and approximately 50% greater range thanks to an upgraded engine.

PAC-2 GEM missiles also remain in Japanese storage facilities. They are less effective against ballistic targets but can be used against aircraft and cruise missiles.

It is currently unknown exactly which missiles Japan will ultimately agree to transfer to Ukraine and when this might happen. For the deliveries, Tokyo must also resolve legislative restrictions on arms exports.

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