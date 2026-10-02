Japan has imposed new sanctions against the russian federation — the "shadow fleet" was affected

Japan announced the introduction of additional economic sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, including measures targeting 35 vessels of the "shadow fleet." The Japanese Foreign Ministry reported this on October 2, UNN writes.

Details

"In view of the current international situation surrounding Ukraine and in order to contribute to international efforts to achieve international peace aimed at resolving this issue, in accordance with measures taken by other major countries, the Government of Japan has introduced the following measures pursuant to the Foreign Exchange and Foreign Trade Act, based on the Cabinet decision entitled ‘Freezing of Assets of Individuals and Entities of the Russian Federation and Other Measures’ (as of October 2, 2026)," the statement said.

According to the report, these include:

asset-freezing measures. Restrictions on payments and capital transactions will take effect for legal entities and individuals of the Russian Federation (33 legal entities and 9 individuals;

a ban on exports to certain entities in countries other than the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus. A ban will be introduced on exports to 4 specific entities in countries other than the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus;

restrictions on service transactions involving certain vessels. Restrictions on service transactions and capital transactions will take effect for 35 specific vessels;

a ban on exports to the Russian Federation of goods that could contribute to strengthening Russia’s industrial potential.

As Nippon notes, the sanctions also target 35 vessels from the so-called shadow fleet that transport Russian oil and help Moscow evade sanctions. This is the first time the Japanese government has imposed sanctions on vessels. In particular, the measures will restrict the provision of services such as repairs and insurance for the sanctioned vessels.

In addition, according to the report, to counter attempts to circumvent sanctions through third countries, Japan recently banned exports to four organizations in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

Britain has imposed new sanctions against russia — the list includes “shadow fleet” vessels, propagandists, and those involved in torture