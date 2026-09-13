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Sikorski called for doubling support for Ukraine after Russian attacks near the border with Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

Russian drones struck the Kyiv–Warsaw locomotive and attacked a gas station in Volyn near the border with Poland. Sikorski called this an escalation.

Sikorski called for doubling support for Ukraine after Russian attacks near the border with Poland

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski called for doubling support for Ukraine following Russian attacks that took place near the Polish border. According to him, during the nighttime strikes, Russia used upgraded drones with jet engines and improved guidance systems, UNN reports, citing Polish Radio.

"This is an escalation and another major challenge for Ukraine, but also for potential future victims of Russian aggression. This means that we must double our efforts to support the victim of aggression," Sikorski said in Kyiv.

One of the targets of the Russian attack was the locomotive of the Kyiv–Warsaw train. A drone struck it in Volyn, approximately two kilometers from the border with Poland.

"The Russian drone may have targeted a diplomatic train" — Ukrainian Railways revealed all the details of the attack on the locomotive in Yahodyn13.09.26, 19:16 • 1474 views

A gas station near the Polish border was also attacked during the night, not far from the Dorohusk–Yahodyn checkpoint. Videos released online show trucks damaged and engulfed in flames.

Sikorski stressed that the latest attacks point to a further escalation of the war and the need to strengthen international support for Ukraine.

Previously

As UNN reported, Russia has attacked the railway for the second time in a row. In particular, the Russian Federation struck the locomotive of a passenger train in Volyn, two kilometers from the border with Poland; no one was injured.

Antonina Tumanova

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