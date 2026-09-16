In the U.S. Congress, lawmakers called for not supporting new sanctions against Russia because of Trump's broad tariff powers

Democratic Congressman Gregory Meeks called on the U.S. House of Representatives not to support the bill on sweeping sanctions against Russia and Iran. He called the document a "Trojan horse" and said that the main problem was the additional powers granted to President Donald Trump to impose tariffs, UNN writes.

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According to Meeks, the bill is "unlikely to result in the imposition of any new sanctions against Russia." At the same time, he opposed provisions that would allow the president to impose new tariffs unilaterally.

At a time when Americans are already facing a sharp rise in gasoline prices, higher mortgage rates, and high inflation, Congress cannot grant Trump additional powers to impose tariffs that, as we know, he will inevitably use to our detriment — Meeks said during the debate.

The final vote is expected today

The bill provides for expanded sanctions against Russia and Iran, as well as the possibility of imposing tariffs of up to 100% on the largest purchasers of Russian energy resources.

The document previously passed a procedural vote in the House of Representatives. Now lawmakers must hold a final vote on its adoption.

"Hellish" sanctions against Russia have moved closer to passage in the U.S. — only the final vote remains