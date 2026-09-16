$44.640.0251.510.01
ukenru
08:28 PM • 1650 views
In the U.S. Congress, lawmakers called for not supporting new sanctions against Russia because of Trump's broad tariff powers
08:08 PM • 4150 views
The anti-ballistic coalition will expand, and the first result of Freyja is planned to be tested this year - Zelenskyy
07:01 PM • 9980 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of asset declarations for law enforcement officers and military personnel who are not at war
04:14 PM • 17592 views
Ukrainian and U.S. teams are working on a meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump - Tykhyi
03:48 PM • 23672 views
The US decides what the key interest rate will be: what this means for the dollar and global markets
03:31 PM • 14316 views
Ukraine is waiting for lists of facilities from russia: the Foreign Ministry explained the conditions of a possible energy truce
03:03 PM • 13473 views
Oleshky have become a deadly trap; people are leaving the city through minefields — Russia does not confirm its readiness for a humanitarian evacuation
September 16, 01:42 PM • 15299 views
The U.S. attorney general refused to investigate a Russian oligarch’s financing of Trump’s son’s wedding
September 16, 12:49 PM • 13900 views
Russians strike Sumy with guided aerial bombs: six injured
Exclusive
September 16, 12:21 PM • 14397 views
Autumn fogs are coming to Ukraine — nights will become cooler, while days will still indulge us with warmth
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
1.8m/s
65%
750mm
Popular news
Europe strengthens its defense – Ursula von der Leyen explained what will changePhotoSeptember 16, 11:06 AM • 29306 views
Canada could become the EU's first associate member - von der LeyenSeptember 16, 11:22 AM • 7472 views
A German Navy warship has been commanded by a woman for the first timeSeptember 16, 12:34 PM • 7362 views
The role of a lawyer in protecting a business during investigative actions, or why looking for a lawyer after a search is too late03:27 PM • 18092 views
The new hope of Ukrainian attack — who is Artem Stepanov, whom Maldera is counting on, and how he caused a stir in the Netherlands03:40 PM • 14736 views
Publications
The US decides what the key interest rate will be: what this means for the dollar and global markets03:48 PM • 23656 views
The role of a lawyer in protecting a business during investigative actions, or why looking for a lawyer after a search is too late03:27 PM • 18314 views
Europe strengthens its defense – Ursula von der Leyen explained what will changePhotoSeptember 16, 11:06 AM • 29525 views
Aviation under pressure: unfounded interpretation of aviation leasing taxation threatens budget revenuesSeptember 16, 10:00 AM • 35171 views
Budget Gap in 2027: How Much Ukraine Is Short Of and Where They Will Look for the MoneySeptember 16, 09:12 AM • 36530 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Iryna Terekh
Nicolas Sarkozy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Hungary
Lithuania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The new hope of Ukrainian attack — who is Artem Stepanov, whom Maldera is counting on, and how he caused a stir in the Netherlands03:40 PM • 15014 views
"Mad Men" star Jon Hamm will become a father at 55; his wife made her first public appearance showing her pregnancySeptember 16, 12:06 AM • 42349 views
Steve Carell was named one of Hollywood’s most attractive mature men — the actor reacted to his new statusSeptember 15, 11:07 PM • 42023 views
Chuck Norris, Robert Redford and the star of "Buffy" were "forgotten" at the "2026 Emmys"September 15, 10:05 PM • 39834 views
Kelly Osbourne said she would never reconcile with her older sister and explained whySeptember 15, 09:06 PM • 40093 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Heating
Bild
Series

In the U.S. Congress, lawmakers called for not supporting new sanctions against Russia because of Trump's broad tariff powers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1658 views

Gregory Meeks called the bill on sanctions against Russia and Iran a “Trojan horse.” The final vote is expected today.

In the U.S. Congress, lawmakers called for not supporting new sanctions against Russia because of Trump's broad tariff powers

Democratic Congressman Gregory Meeks called on the U.S. House of Representatives not to support the bill on sweeping sanctions against Russia and Iran. He called the document a "Trojan horse" and said that the main problem was the additional powers granted to President Donald Trump to impose tariffs, UNN writes.

Details

According to Meeks, the bill is "unlikely to result in the imposition of any new sanctions against Russia." At the same time, he opposed provisions that would allow the president to impose new tariffs unilaterally.

At a time when Americans are already facing a sharp rise in gasoline prices, higher mortgage rates, and high inflation, Congress cannot grant Trump additional powers to impose tariffs that, as we know, he will inevitably use to our detriment

— Meeks said during the debate.

The final vote is expected today

The bill provides for expanded sanctions against Russia and Iran, as well as the possibility of imposing tariffs of up to 100% on the largest purchasers of Russian energy resources.

The document previously passed a procedural vote in the House of Representatives. Now lawmakers must hold a final vote on its adoption.

"Hellish" sanctions against Russia have moved closer to passage in the U.S. — only the final vote remains16.09.26, 07:58 • 21506 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyPolitics
Laws
Sanctions
United States House of Representatives
United States Congress
Gregory Meeks
Donald Trump
Iran