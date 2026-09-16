"Hellish" sanctions against Russia have moved closer to passage in the U.S. — only the final vote remains

The U.S. House of Representatives approved a procedural resolution paving the way for a final vote on Lindsey Graham’s bill imposing sweeping sanctions on Russia and Iran. The resolution was supported by 214 representatives, while 211 voted against it, according to official data from the U.S. House of Representatives, UNN reports.

Details

The H.Res.1530 resolution was supported by 211 Republicans, 2 Democrats, and 1 independent representative. It was opposed by 209 Democrats and 2 Republicans, while 8 other House members did not vote.

The procedural decision allows the House to proceed to consideration of the Senate amendments to H.R.5334 – the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026. The Senate itself previously supported the document by a vote of 86 to 11.

The final vote is still ahead

The bill provides for new sanctions against Russia’s energy sector, financial institutions, officials, and entities involved in circumventing restrictions. Some provisions concern Russia’s "shadow fleet."

One of the document’s key provisions would grant the U.S. president the authority to impose additional tariffs of up to 100% on goods from countries that are among the largest buyers of Russian oil or gas, or that help circumvent oil sanctions.

In the United States, a House committee approved a bill on sanctions against Russia with tariffs of up to 500%

The president’s tariff powers have been one of the main points of dispute surrounding the document. Some lawmakers oppose expanding the executive branch’s ability to impose such tariffs without additional congressional oversight.

After completing the procedural stage, the House of Representatives must hold a final vote on the Senate version of the bill. If it is approved without changes, the document can be sent to U.S. President Donald Trump for signature.

The bill on tough sanctions against the russian federation has moved to final consideration in the U.S. House of Representatives