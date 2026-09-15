Kelly Osbourne said she would never reconcile with her older sister and explained why

Kelly Osbourne said she sees no possibility of reconciling with her older sister, Aimee Osbourne, with whom she is effectively no longer in contact. She spoke about this on the We Need to Talk podcast, E! News reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to 41-year-old Kelly, the problems between the sisters began in childhood. She claims that Aimee was never close either to her or to their younger brother, Jack Osbourne.

To be honest, my older sister never acknowledged me or my brother. She was simply in her own world and doing her own thing Kelly said.

"We’re like oil and water"

Kelly suggested that Aimee may have been somewhat ashamed of her family, although she stressed that she did not want to speak on her sister’s behalf. She described them as complete opposites.

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Everything I am, she is not. Everything she is, I am not. It’s as if it’s impossible to be more opposite. We’re like oil and water Osbourne said.

She also admitted that she still harbors resentment over the lack of a close relationship with her older sister. According to Kelly, she had to learn on her own things that an older sister would usually be able to help with.

When asked directly whether there was still a chance for them to reconcile, Osbourne replied: "No." At the same time, she noted that she respects and accepts Aimee despite their differences. Representatives for Aimee Osbourne have not publicly responded to her sister’s comments so far.

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