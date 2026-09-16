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The bill on tough sanctions against the russian federation has moved to final consideration in the U.S. House of Representatives

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12252 views

The U.S. House committee approved consideration of the bill on sanctions against Russia and Iran. The final vote is scheduled for September 16.

The bill on tough sanctions against the russian federation has moved to final consideration in the U.S. House of Representatives

The U.S. House Rules Committee approved the procedure for considering Lindsey Graham’s bill on new sanctions against Russia and Iran. Republican Congressman Michael McCaul said that as early as September 16, the document would be brought to the House floor for debate and a final vote, journalist Alex Raufoglu reported, according to UNN.

Details

Official committee materials confirm that the bill has been cleared for consideration by the House.

The bill had previously been approved by the Senate. It provides for primary and secondary sanctions against Russia, its officials, banks, the shadow fleet, and other individuals and entities that help finance Russian aggression. Separate provisions allow the U.S. president to impose additional tariffs on the largest buyers of Russian oil and gas and on countries that facilitate sanctions evasion.

In the United States, a House committee approved a bill on sanctions against Russia with tariffs of up to 500%15.09.26, 07:45 • 56799 views

Bill co-sponsor Senator Richard Blumenthal, speaking to the Ukrainian community, said that the sanctions should strike at Russia’s war machine.

McCaul announced the final vote

Tomorrow I will lead the debate in the House of Representatives on the final passage of Lindsey Graham’s sanctions bill

McCaul said, according to Raufoglu.

If the House of Representatives agrees with the Senate version of the document, this will complete its passage through the parliamentary stage. The Rules Committee allotted one hour for debate before consideration of the question of agreeing to the Senate amendments.

There is no unity among Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on the "sanctions package" against the Russian Federation — media15.09.26, 20:49 • 4876 views

Stepan Haftko

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