There is no unity among Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on the "sanctions package" against the Russian Federation — media

The Democratic leadership in the House of Representatives is opposed to the bill on sanctions against Russia. Axios writes about this, reports UNN.

"The Democratic leadership in the House of Representatives is openly opposed to the bill on sanctions against Russia, which is to be brought to a vote this week, but not all party members are yet ready to support this position," the publication writes.

Republicans will need the votes of some Democrats to make up for defections from their isolationist wing and pass the bill. House members announced their opposition to the bill in a joint statement last week.

For many Democrats, the problem is that this bill would allow the Trump administration to impose tariffs of up to 100% on the five largest importers of Russian oil.

This forced Democrats to choose between two issues that have become something of "passwords" for their party: supporting Ukraine and opposing giving President Trump greater powers in shaping trade policy.

"Democrats in the House of Representatives unwaveringly support Ukraine, but the ‘Lindsey O. Graham Act on Sanctions Against Russia and Iran’ will do more harm than good. This bill would dramatically expand the president’s authority to impose tariffs while not providing for mandatory sanctions against Russia, and both are unacceptable," some House members said.

Recall

The U.S. House Rules Committee approved a bipartisan bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia over its war against Ukraine, clearing the way for consideration by the full chamber. The document provides, in particular, for the possibility of imposing tariffs of up to 500% on goods from Russia and countries that continue to trade in Russian energy resources.