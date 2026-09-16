Ukraine asks Austria to help with locomotives and the use of frozen Russian assets — Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Ukraine and Austria discussed the possibility of transferring or purchasing additional locomotives for the Ukrainian railway, which is systematically subjected to Russian attacks. This was reported by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha following his conversation with Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger, UNN writes.

Details

According to Sybiha, Ukraine urgently needs additional locomotives to ensure the uninterrupted operation of its railway network. The parties discussed ways in which Austria could facilitate their transfer to Ukraine or their purchase.

Another practical issue was the use of frozen Russian assets. The Ukrainian side insists that they should be directed toward the country's defense and post-war reconstruction.

Austria was urged to join practical support for Ukraine

They must be fully mobilized for Ukraine's defense and reconstruction needs. Russia must pay for the damage it has caused, and its assets should be part of this responsibility – Sybiha said.

The parties also agreed to continue coordinating on the peace process and Europe's role in it. They separately discussed Austria's future non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council and the possibility of using it to strengthen international security.

Ukraine also raised the issue of shipping security in the Black Sea amid Russian attacks on ports, civilian vessels, and sea routes. In addition, Kyiv is counting on the continuation of Austrian rehabilitation and recovery programs for Ukrainian children.

Kallas said she would answer Putin's call, but rejected negotiations on Russia's terms