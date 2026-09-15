German Chancellor cancels trip to New York due to political pressure - media

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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will not travel to New York next week as planned, as his presence is required in Berlin. A source in the German government told Reuters, reports UNN.

The conservative chancellor came under pressure after the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party achieved a historic result in the elections in the state of Saxony-Anhalt on September 6; his next test will be elections in two more federal states, which will take place this Sunday.

Merz was scheduled to attend the United Nations General Assembly session in New York.

Merz canceled a phone call with Trump — media cited the reason