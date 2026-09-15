A drone crashed near a German military airfield; police launched a large-scale operation

In Germany, a drone crashed near the Wunstorf military airfield not far from Hanover. After the device was discovered, police launched a large-scale operation in the area of the military facility, reports UNN.

Details

Numerous police officers and other emergency services arrived at the scene. The crash site was examined to establish the drone’s origin and determine the circumstances of the incident.

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The publication notes that Wunstorf is of particular importance to the Bundeswehr: the German armed forces’ transport aviation is based at the airfield located there. Therefore, the appearance of a drone in the immediate vicinity of the facility drew heightened attention from law enforcement agencies.

It has not yet been reported who launched the drone or whether its presence near the airfield was intentional. Police continue to investigate.

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