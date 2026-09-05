NATO will not tolerate hybrid actions against Alliance members – Whitaker considers the incident in Leipzig “particularly troubling”

$44.7351.94
ukenru
September 5, 09:39 AM • 16735 views
"There is no threat to diplomacy": Zelenskyy announced adjustments to the operation concerning Russia's airspace next week
September 5, 08:59 AM • 17747 views
Russia struck Kyiv and Boryspil airports at night for the first time in a long while - ZelenskyyPhoto
September 5, 08:16 AM • 15015 views
After prolonged blackout: IAEA announced ceasefire to repair line to occupied Zaporizhzhia NPPPhoto
September 5, 07:33 AM • 16294 views
Kremlin does not expect breakthrough from new talks with the United States - Bloomberg
September 5, 07:18 AM • 15726 views
Ukrainians are increasingly leaving Poland and moving to the Czech Republic
September 5, 05:59 AM • 14448 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 167 drones - how many were shot down and where there were hitsPhotoVideo
September 5, 04:26 AM • 17749 views
Russians struck Kamianske – 4 people were killed and 5 others injured
September 5, 02:57 AM • 18285 views
The FSB claimed that an assassination attempt on Metropolitan Tikhon was being prepared, allegedly on orders from the Ukrainian special services
September 5, 01:54 AM • 17112 views
Budanov said that he regularly communicated with Prigozhin almost until the Wagner mutiny
September 5, 01:16 AM • 16089 views
Bessent forecast a collapse in oil prices to $40 after the end of the war with Iran
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+21°
4m/s
49%
745mm
Popular news
Russia announced new strikes on Ukraine despite Zelenskyy's proposalSeptember 5, 06:32 AM • 8374 views
OpenAI AI agents continue to escape onto the internet - experts call for oversightSeptember 5, 06:57 AM • 4576 views
Trump's envoys Witkoff and Kushner have arrived in moscow - Russian mediaSeptember 5, 08:45 AM • 5340 views
Putin refused to make concessions regarding Ukraine after the CIA chief's visit - WPSeptember 5, 09:48 AM • 4744 views
The enemy continues to attack Ukraine with drones: explosions were heard in four regions, with reports of strikes on "Nova Poshta"01:50 PM • 5628 views
Publications
How the war changed Ukrainian cinema - key takeaways from 2026 Odesa International Film FestivalPhotoSeptember 4, 02:28 PM • 50724 views
Dismissal from service, financial support, transfers — the Office of the Military Ombudsman named the reasons for the most frequent complaints
Exclusive
September 4, 12:00 PM • 60173 views
The Economic Security Bureau cannot independently establish new taxation rules - lawyer
Exclusive
September 4, 11:35 AM • 51856 views
Crimea under attack: what the 2026 holiday season was like for RussiansPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 4, 11:01 AM • 46804 views
Top 5 recipes for preserving cucumbers for the winter that will turn out perfectly the first timePhotoSeptember 4, 10:21 AM • 55122 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Aleksandar Vučić
Berezhna Tetiana Vasylivna
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston shared the last piece of advice she received from Dolly PartonSeptember 4, 11:07 PM • 20019 views
Steve Irwin's wife spoke about the "Crocodile Hunter's" final weeks of life 20 years laterPhotoSeptember 4, 10:06 PM • 19156 views
Blogger Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her divorce from her husbandVideoSeptember 4, 04:24 PM • 31459 views
Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's deathPhotoSeptember 4, 12:05 AM • 50692 views
Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow upPhotoSeptember 3, 11:07 PM • 46928 views
Actual
Technology
The New York Times
Heating
Social network
Mushrooms

NATO will not tolerate hybrid actions against Alliance members – Whitaker considers the incident in Leipzig “particularly troubling”

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

The United States will support NATO members in response to deliberate hybrid actions. Whitaker called the incident in Leipzig particularly troubling.

NATO will not tolerate hybrid actions against Alliance members – Whitaker considers the incident in Leipzig “particularly troubling”

NATO members should not tolerate deliberate acts of hybrid warfare, and the United States will support countries as they ‌deal with these incidents. U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said this on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

Whitaker said that last month's attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport in Germany, which Berlin ‌blamed on Russia, caused more concern than other recent incidents NATO members have faced involving Russian drones targeting Ukraine that veered off course.

"Then you have what I would call more troubling hybrid actions, as we saw in Leipzig, as we saw in Poland," Whitaker said on the sidelines of a business conference in Italy.

NATO members ‌must be ready and vigilant, as well as deliver a clear message when they face a challenge due to these events, he said.

"If we can determine who is doing this — which Germany did — we will certainly state firmly that it is unacceptable, and we will not tolerate it," Whitaker said.

He added that critical infrastructure, including energy assets, could become targets of attacks and should be monitored by national authorities.

The response to these challenges is primarily national, but the United States supports countries when they face these actions, he said.

Additionally

At the beginning of August, a drone with a detonator was found near a Ukrainian Antonov aircraft at Leipzig Airport.

Later, German authorities said they were investigating the incident as possible sabotage, while the interior minister called it a hybrid attack.

In addition, it was reported that U.S. intelligence determined that the drone found at Leipzig/Halle Airport near the Ukrainian An-124 belonged to Russia.

Previously

Germany directly accused Russia of organizing the drone attack on Leipzig Airport on the night of August 5. Berlin will tighten border controls for Russian citizens entering the country.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineNews of the World
Terrorist attack
Explosions
Russian propaganda
An-32P
NATO
Italy
Germany
United States
Ukraine
Poland