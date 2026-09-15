The 2027 State Budget: What Is Known About the Draft Submitted to the Verkhovna Rada

The Cabinet of Ministers on Tuesday, September 15, submitted the draft State Budget for 2027 to the Verkhovna Rada. The draft budget allocates UAH 4 trillion 885 billion for defense alone, amounting to almost 44% of GDP. UNN reports this, citing the bill card for No. 16000.

Details

According to the draft state budget, the government projects next year's revenues at UAH 5 trillion 648 billion 33.237 million, including UAH 2.493 trillion in assistance from the EU and other donors. This is UAH 452 billion 122.5 million more than this year.

At the same time, expenditures are projected to rise to UAH 7.2 trillion, which is UAH 864 billion 912 million 785 thousand 600 more than was budgeted for 2026.

The budget deficit in 2027 is expected to amount to UAH 1.623 trillion.

It is proposed that, from January 1, 2027, the subsistence minimum per person per month be set at UAH 3,559, and for the main social and demographic groups of the population:

children under 6 years of age — UAH 3,124;

children aged 6 to 18 — UAH 3,895;

able-bodied persons — UAH 3,691;

able-bodied persons, used to determine the official salary of a district prosecutor, the official salaries of employees of other state bodies whose remuneration is regulated by special laws, as well as employees of tax and customs authorities — UAH 2,331; persons who have lost their ability to work — UAH 2,878;

persons who have lost their ability to work, used to determine the amount of additional payments for living in areas contaminated by radioactive substances pursuant to court decisions — UAH 1,600.

The minimum wage will also increase from January 1, 2027:

monthly rate — UAH 9,546;

hourly rate — UAH 57.5.

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to increase the minimum wage by 900 hryvnias next year

It should be noted that in August, the Verkhovna Rada, on its second attempt, adopted in the second reading and as a whole a bill providing for comprehensive support for children with disabilities from 2027.

According to the bill, state social assistance is assigned and paid monthly in the following amounts:

for children with disabilities under 18 years of age — 200% of the basic amount;

for persons with disabilities since childhood, Group I — 200% of the basic amount;

for persons with disabilities since childhood, Group II — 100% of the basic amount;

for persons with disabilities since childhood, Group III — 75% of the basic amount.

The document stipulates that the "basic amount" is a statutory monetary indicator used to determine the amounts of state social assistance provided for by this law and, beginning in 2027, established by the Law on the State Budget of Ukraine for the relevant year.

The bill stipulates that, from January 1, 2027, the basic amount shall be set at no less than UAH 4,000.

The draft bill submitted by the government states that in 2027, the basic amount used to calculate the amounts of state social assistance for persons with disabilities since childhood and children with disabilities, as well as state social assistance and the care allowance, shall be UAH 4,000.

The Verkhovna Rada adopts comprehensive support for children with disabilities on the second attempt

As Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi noted, the draft budget allocates UAH 4 trillion 885 billion for defense alone. This is almost 44% of GDP. In addition, partners provide material and technical assistance. This includes missiles, weapons, equipment, shells, means of attack and more.

We expect this to amount to at least UAH 1 trillion, which is even more than this year. However, I want to emphasize that the needs of the defense forces for 2027 are significantly higher. The cost of the war is rising. We are working to finalize the precise calculations - Koretskyi said.

The 2027 draft budget allocates UAH 4.8 trillion for defense, nearly 44% of GDP — Koretskyi

Yes, the Ministry of Defense is planned to receive UAH 3 trillion 762 billion 674.2 million this year, which is almost UAH 320 million more than in 2026.

Of this amount, in particular:

UAH 1.7 trillion will be allocated to expenditures aimed at strengthening the state's defense capability and security;

UAH 339.2 billion for the development, procurement, modernization and repair of weapons, military equipment, materiel and equipment;

over UAH 1.5 billion to support the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, train personnel and troops, and provide medical care for service members, military service veterans and their family members, and war veterans.

Expenditures on other defense agencies are also planned to increase in 2027 compared with the current plan for 2026.

In particular, for the needs of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, the government has allocated UAH 41.5 billion in 2027; UAH 57.6 billion for the Security Service of Ukraine; and UAH 158.9 billion for the State Border Guard Service.

Healthcare expenditures will also increase. Thus, next year the government has allocated UAH 289.1 billion to the Ministry of Health, which is UAH 48 billion more than this year.

The Ministry of Education and Science has been allocated UAH 328.5 billion this year.

The overall budget of the Ministry of Social Policy will also increase, reaching UAH 540.3 billion—15.5% more than this year.

The Pension Fund will receive UAH 335.1 billion next year, of which UAH 292.8 billion will be allocated for pensions—UAH 42 billion more than this year.

We are allocating UAH 96 billion for business support programs—almost twice as much as this year. This includes affordable lending, grants and support for defense innovations. We are also providing separate funding for war-risk insurance.

More than UAH 5 billion has been allocated to the Verkhovna Rada for next year, which is UAH 1.2 billion more than in 2026. Of this amount, UAH 3 billion will go toward the legislative activities of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, including remuneration for members of parliament. This is almost UAH 2 billion more than this year.

Expenditures to support the activities of the President and the Office of the President have been increased by UAH 194.9 million, to UAH 1,072.8 million. In addition, UAH 83.2 billion is planned for support for internally displaced persons, UAH 133.6 billion for support for regions and communities, and UAH 20.5 billion for veterans policy.

The government is also not allocating funds for elections next year. However, it states that in 2027, after martial law in Ukraine is terminated or lifted, the Cabinet of Ministers, together with the Central Election Commission, will submit to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine proposals to amend the State Budget to provide for expenditures on preparing for and holding the regular elections of the President of Ukraine, members of parliament of Ukraine and local elections.

It should be noted that after the bill is submitted, the Minister of Finance of Ukraine will present the draft budget at a plenary sitting of the Verkhovna Rada. The Budget Committee will then prepare its conclusions, after which members of parliament and committees will begin submitting amendments.

The Verkhovna Rada considers the conclusions and proposals concerning the draft, after which it adopts the budget in principle. The government revises the draft in light of the parliament’s budget conclusions and submits it to the Verkhovna Rada.

During the second reading, the total amount of revenues and expenditures, the deficit/surplus, the ceiling on public debt, and the articles of the draft law over which there were disagreements are put to a vote.

During the third reading, only those articles that were not adopted in the second reading or that require reconciliation are considered. Parliament votes on the bill as a whole as a law.

The 2027 Budget plans to allocate 18.5 billion hryvnias to support veterans — Koretskyi