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The Verkhovna Rada adopts comprehensive support for children with disabilities on the second attempt

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2804 views

With 331 votes, Parliament adopted a law on comprehensive support for children and persons with disabilities starting in 2027. The base amount will be at least 4,000 hryvnias.

The Verkhovna Rada adopts comprehensive support for children with disabilities on the second attempt

The Verkhovna Rada, on its second attempt, adopted in the second reading and as a whole a bill providing for the introduction of comprehensive support for children with disabilities starting in 2027. UNN reports this, citing a parliamentary session.

Details

Draft Law No. 14191 "On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On State Social Assistance to Persons with Disabilities from Childhood and Children with Disabilities" Concerning the Formation of Comprehensive State Support and the Enhancement of Social Guarantees for Families with Persons with Disabilities" was supported by 331 members of parliament.

The bill establishes comprehensive state support provided to persons with disabilities from childhood, children with disabilities, their parents or other legal representatives, and includes cash payments and social services, as well as other types of social support, in particular a combined early intervention social service.

It is noted that persons with disabilities from childhood and children with disabilities under the age of 18 are entitled to state social assistance.

Under the bill, state social assistance is assigned and paid monthly in the following amounts:

  • for children with disabilities under the age of 18 - 200% of the basic amount;
    • for persons with disabilities from childhood of Group I - 200% of the basic amount;
      • for persons with disabilities from childhood of Group II - 100% of the basic amount;
        • for persons with disabilities from childhood of Group III - 75% of the basic amount.

          The document stipulates that the "basic amount" is a statutory monetary indicator used to determine the amounts of state social assistance provided for by this law and, beginning in 2027, established by the Law on the State Budget of Ukraine for the respective year.

          The bill stipulates that, from January 1, 2027, the basic amount shall be set at no less than 4,000 hryvnias.

          State social assistance to persons with disabilities from childhood and children with disabilities, the care allowance for them, and funeral assistance are assigned and paid by the Pension Fund of Ukraine in accordance with the procedure established by the Cabinet of Ministers.

          A care allowance is also established. Thus, persons with disabilities from childhood in Group I shall receive a care allowance in the following amounts:

          • for persons with disabilities from childhood classified in subgroup A of Group I, - 200% of the basic amount;
            • for persons with disabilities from childhood classified in subgroup B of Group I, - 100% of the basic amount.

              The care allowance for a child with a disability in subgroup A under the age of 18 shall be set at 200% of the basic amount.

              The care allowance for another child with a disability under the age of 18 who, in accordance with the procedure established by law, has been determined to require care and has received the relevant documentary confirmation from a medical advisory commission shall be set at 100% of the basic amount.

              The document also proposes introducing a phased payment model for children with disabilities and persons with disabilities from childhood who are in full state care:

              • until January 1, 2028, such persons shall receive only 25% of the assigned state social assistance. The remaining 75% shall be transferred to the institution to improve living conditions;
                • from January 1, 2028 - 50% shall be paid directly to the person (or their legal representative), while the other 50% shall go to the institution to pay for social services under a contract.

                  The bill shall enter into force on the day following the day of its publication and shall take effect on January 1, 2027.

                  By January 1, 2027, the Cabinet of Ministers is to draft and submit to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration a bill on amendments to the Budget Code of Ukraine concerning the establishment, by the Law on the State Budget of Ukraine for the respective year, of the basic amount as a unit for calculating the amounts of state social assistance.

                  It should be noted that on July 15, the Verkhovna Rada was unable to adopt the bill in the second reading (receiving only 163 votes), and by 283 votes "For" sent the document for a repeat second reading.

                  We remind you

                  The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted as a basis a bill providing for the introduction of a new type of state social assistance—the basic social assistance—in place of several payments.

                  Pavlo Bashynskyi

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