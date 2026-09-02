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The 2027 Budget plans to allocate 18.5 billion hryvnias to support veterans — Koretskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

The 2027 budget plans to provide UAH 18.5 billion for more than 1.5 million veterans. The government is also preparing housing, medical and rehabilitation programs.

The 2027 Budget plans to allocate 18.5 billion hryvnias to support veterans — Koretskyi

The government plans to allocate approximately UAH 18.5 billion in the 2027 budget to support veterans. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, according to UNN.

Details

Koretskyi emphasized that supporting veterans is one of the state’s key tasks. During a meeting of the Coordination Council attended by Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov, representatives of the Ministry for Veterans Affairs, government officials, and the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, priority steps were identified.

For 2027, we plan to allocate approximately UAH 18.5 billion in the budget to support the more than 1.5 million veterans currently in Ukraine 

- the prime minister said.

Following the meeting, Koretskyi instructed Minister Vitalii Kim to accelerate work with Parliament on the approval of the Code on Defenders and Defendresses of Statehood. He also instructed officials to address the issue of a housing program for veterans from among internally displaced persons and expand access to medical care, rehabilitation, and prosthetics.

1 million Ukrainian defenders have received the electronic veteran certificate in Diia04.08.26, 18:25 • 3321 view

Antonina Tumanova

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