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Kallas said she would answer Putin's call, but rejected negotiations on Russia's terms

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

Kaja Kallas said she would answer a call from Putin or Lavrov. She opposes negotiations on Russia's maximalist terms.

Kallas said she would answer Putin's call, but rejected negotiations on Russia's terms

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said she is ready to speak personally with Vladimir Putin or Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov if such an opportunity arises. At the same time, she opposes starting negotiations on Russia's terms, Yle reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

Of course, I will talk if such an opportunity arises

– Kallas said, answering a question about a possible call from Putin or Lavrov.

According to her, she has already met with Lavrov at international forums, in particular during ASEAN and G20 events, where she directly outlined the position of the European Union.

Kallas criticized Moscow's negotiating tactics

The EU foreign policy chief believes that Russia begins negotiations with maximal demands, issues threats and expects concessions from the West, ultimately trying to obtain what it did not have before the negotiations began.

Kallas also expressed skepticism about the peacemaking efforts of US President's special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. In her view, people who better understand Russia's methods should be involved in the negotiating process.

If the goal is to end the war quickly, the simplest way is to force the victim to give up what it is defending, namely its land and its people

– Kallas said, emphasizing that such an approach would not ensure a just and lasting peace.

She acknowledged that the EU cannot be a full-fledged mediator between Ukraine and Russia because it supports Kyiv. At the same time, some issues related to a potential peace agreement directly depend on Europe, including the future of frozen Russian assets.

Russia's demands are maximal. In response, we must also speak about our maximal demands so that the negotiating positions are balanced

– Kallas concluded.

In the United States, a House committee approved a bill on sanctions against Russia with tariffs of up to 500%15.09.26, 07:45 • 55823 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
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