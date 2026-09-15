Zelenskyy announced the reformatting of the work of mobile fire groups and air defense lines

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff, which focused on the enemy’s plans. In this regard, the operation of designated mobile fire groups and air defense lines will be reformatted, UNN reports.

I held a Staff meeting. The intelligence reports were clear: they recorded what Russian terrorist attention is primarily focused on in the enemy’s approved plans. There are decisions to ensure protection. In particular, we will significantly strengthen the electronic warfare component and increase the volume of procurement – the contracts have been confirmed. The operation of designated mobile fire groups and air defense lines will also be reformatted - Zelenskyy reported.

We remind you

Today, September 15, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi reported to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the successful testing of another drone interceptor.