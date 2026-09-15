Moscow said it could not guarantee the safety of foreign politicians and diplomats during trips to Ukraine

Russia refused to guarantee the safety of Western politicians and diplomats visiting Ukraine and urged them to “soberly assess the risks.” The Moscow Times reports this, citing Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, writes UNN.

Details

According to Zakharova, before some trips to Ukraine, the Russian side receives requests through diplomatic channels to ensure that foreign officials can travel safely.

No one can guarantee the safety of representatives of Western states during such visits - the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

The statement came after a strike on a train near the border with Poland

The Russian Foreign Ministry made the comment regarding the September 13 attack at Yahodyn station in the Volyn region, where a passenger train locomotive was hit. The Ukrainian side suggested that the target might have been a diplomatic train carrying security advisers from several EU countries and former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Former CIA Director David Petraeus was on another train at the station.

During attacks, crossing operations are suspended — Demchenko spoke about security measures at border crossing points

After the attack, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk convened an emergency government meeting and said that the risks to Poland were increasing.

He also called on NATO allies to be prepared for increased Russian activity over the coming weeks and months and for a joint response if necessary.

A calculated escalation by Putin to sow fear in Europe — Pistorius on the attack on a train near the Polish border