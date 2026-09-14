During attacks, crossing operations are suspended — Demchenko spoke about security measures at border crossing points

In the event of a threat of enemy strikes, the operation of border crossing points is temporarily suspended, and people are dispersed throughout the area to protect their lives and health. Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, said this on a televised national marathon, as reported by UNN.

If we look at the past few weeks, five crossing points in Odesa region came under attack, with strikes hitting both the premises of the crossing points and the service areas. These were four crossing points on the border with Moldova and one on the border with Romania. But, as we can see, as the enemy expands its attack zones, particularly to the western regions—and we have emphasized this—the threat may also affect other sections of the border - Demchenko said.

He noted that recently, near the border with Poland, reactive "Shaheds" also struck in the direction of the Yahodyn crossing point.

Fortunately, the crossing point itself was not damaged, but there were strikes both on the highway leading to the border and on the railway infrastructure in that direction, destroying infrastructure and hitting a locomotive as well. This is, in fact, a major risk to people's lives and health posed by Russia. The enemy frankly does not care about people's lives and health in general - Demchenko added.

According to him, during attacks, crossing operations in various sections are suspended in order to protect people's lives and health and prevent crowds from forming.

The situation is monitored, including what weapons the enemy is using and in which direction they are moving, and based on this, a decision is also made to suspend crossing operations in various directions, at each crossing point - the spokesperson noted.

He emphasized that the resumption of crossing point operations depends on the extent of the damage and destruction, which may take anywhere from several hours to several days.

Demchenko separately noted that border guards observe that Belarus continues to support Russia, as air attacks on Rivne and Volyn regions were carried out from Belarusian territory via retransmitters located on Belarusian territory.

We remind you

In August, a crossing point in Odesa region was damaged by a Russian attack, which led to its temporary closure. After restoration work, crossing operations resumed.

In September, Russia attacked the Orlivka crossing point in Izmail district.