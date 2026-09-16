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Steve Carell was named one of Hollywood’s most attractive mature men — the actor reacted to his new status

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

64-year-old Steve Carell humorously embraced the “zaddy” status at the 2026 Emmys. The actor also spoke about his 31-year marriage to Nancy.

Steve Carell was named one of Hollywood’s most attractive mature men — the actor reacted to his new status

64-year-old Steve Carell reacted to the internet-popular status "zaddy," used to describe attractive and stylish mature men. The star of "The Office" joked about fans' attention during the "Emmy Awards 2026" ceremony, E! News reports, writes UNN.

Details

When asked how he felt about his new status, Carell responded with humor.

It was fantastic. I really believe in all of it

— the actor said.

The actor also joked that the increased attention to his appearance does not create problems in his relationship with his wife, Nancy Carell, whom he has been married to for 31 years.

She knows how to handle me. I'm old news. It's all good. We get along great — 31 years. We're doing well

— Carell noted.

The couple are raising two children — 25-year-old Annie and 22-year-old John. Carell himself says that the secret to a long-lasting relationship largely lies in meeting the "right person."

At the "Emmy Awards 2026," Carell was also nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, but Matthew Rhys received the statuette.

Kelly Osbourne said she would never reconcile with her older sister and explained why16.09.26, 00:06 • 2496 views

Stepan Haftko

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