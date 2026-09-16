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Oil prices rose to $109 per barrel, while disruptions in Saudi Arabia threaten 4% of global supplies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

Brent rose to $108.75 after disruptions at the Saudi hub of Yanbu. Repairs to the pipeline could take up to 8 weeks.

Oil prices rose to $109 per barrel, while disruptions in Saudi Arabia threaten 4% of global supplies

Global oil prices surged sharply due to the suspension of crude oil loading at the Saudi export hub of Yanbu and the cancellation of some deliveries to Europe. Brent rose by 2.9% to $108.75 per barrel, while U.S. WTI increased by 4.38% to $105.83, Reuters reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

Both benchmarks ended trading at their highest levels since May 19. Traders’ concerns intensified following reports that Saudi Arabia had canceled some crude oil deliveries to European buyers scheduled for late September.

The Houthis have seized new strategic territories in the Red Sea and strengthened control over the oil route14.09.26, 23:44 • 10632 views

The key issue was the approximately 1,200-kilometer East-West Pipeline, through which Saudi Arabia redirected oil to the Red Sea, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz. Following the Houthi attack, this route was closed.

Up to 4% of global supplies at risk

The pipeline’s importance increased sharply after the effective cessation of normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. According to preliminary Kpler data, only 4 cargo vessels passed through it on Monday, compared with 10 the previous day.

Oil prices rose by more than 2% after new strikes on Saudi Arabia14.09.26, 10:20 • 8998 views

According to buyers and traders, if the East-West Pipeline does not resume operations soon, Saudi Arabia could exhaust its oil stocks available for export within several days. Disruptions along this route pose risks to volumes equivalent to up to 4% of global supply.

The repair timeline remains uncertain. According to Goldman Sachs, estimates range from a resumption of operations in the near term to 8 weeks. The bank also allows for Brent to rise above $120 per barrel in the event of prolonged disruptions to oil supplies from the Persian Gulf.

An Iranian vessel was hit in the Strait of Hormuz; one person was killed - CNN15.09.26, 09:15 • 35059 views

Stepan Haftko

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