After drone attacks, half of Russia's key oil refineries cut diesel production, with some operating at only 25% capacity

Photo: Reuters

Half of the six largest Russian oil refineries by diesel fuel production volumes in September significantly reduced or completely halted output after drone attacks. Reuters reports this, citing its own calculations and data from fuel market participants, UNN writes.

Details

The enterprises in question together account for about half of all diesel fuel production in Russia. They include the Omsk Refinery, Kirishi Refinery, TANECO, Volgograd Refinery, NORSI and Perm Refinery.

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According to Reuters sources, the Kirishi Refinery has completely shut down, while the Volgograd Refinery and NORSI are operating at approximately 25% of their nominal capacity. As a result, diesel output at these facilities has fallen severalfold compared with normal levels.

Russia is already forced to restrict fuel exports

Strikes on the oil refining industry have led to reduced production and forced Moscow to restrict exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel. According to traders' estimates, before the restrictions were introduced in June, Russian diesel exports amounted to less than 1 million tonnes per month.

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By comparison, a year earlier, when the refineries were operating normally, Russia exported about 2.5 million tonnes of diesel fuel per month. Including gasoil, the volumes reached 3.3–3.4 million tonnes.

According to the International Energy Agency, during the first eight months of 2026, Russian oil refineries were successfully attacked, on average, every three days.

The consequences have already extended beyond the Russian market. U.S. President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian diesel infrastructure, saying that the resulting fuel shortage "harms the whole world."

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