UAVs attacked the Syzran oil refinery: fires broke out at the facility

During the night of September 15, UAVs attacked the industrial zone of the Syzran oil refinery. Several fire outbreaks occurred on the premises. This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of the Occupation, according to UNN.

Details

Syzran, Samara region. Following a UAV attack, a fire was recorded in the industrial zone of the Syzran oil refinery. Several separate points of burning are visible on the facility’s premises. A tank fire has reportedly occurred - the post said.

Additionally

The Syzran Oil Refinery (Syzran OR) is a large Russian fuel-industry enterprise in the Samara region that is part of the Rosneft company structure. The refinery supplies fuel to the regions of central Russia and the Volga region, and also plays a strategic role by supplying fuel for the needs of the Russian army. Its designed capacity is approximately 8.5–8.9 million tonnes of oil per year (about 170,000 barrels per day).

This oil refinery was repeatedly targeted by Ukrainian attacks in 2025–2026. The facility is located more than 800 km from the Ukrainian border.

Recall

At night, Russia launched 200 attack and decoy drones at Ukraine. Air defenses destroyed or suppressed 187 of them; hits were recorded at seven locations.